‘Parks and Recreation’ Executive Producer Harris Wittels Dead

Parks and Recreation producer Harris Wittels was found dead Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 30.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a 911 call at around 12 p.m. reporting a possible drug overdose at Wittels’ home. Wittels was found there by his assistant.

Wittels’ writing and producing credits included the TV shows Eastbound & Down, Secret Girlfriend, The Sarah Silverman Program and Human Giant.

The series finale of Parks and Recreation is scheduled to air Tuesday. Wittels’ comedy troupe Don’t Stop or We’ll Die was scheduled to perform Feb. 28 at the Upright Citizens Brigade Sunset theater in Los Angeles.