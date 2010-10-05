'Parker/Spitzer' Debut Underwhelms

It was not a rousing start for CNN's new 8 p.m. hour featuring Eliot Spitzer and Kathleen Parker.

The premiere of CNN's Parker/Spitzer Oct. 4 drew 460,000 total viewers with 118,000 in news' target demographic of 25-54-year-olds.

That put the show below the network's primetime average. For the just completed third quarter, CNN averaged 512,000 viewers in primetime (M-Sun) with 149,000 in the demo.

But even an executive with the itchiest of trigger fingers will have to give the show more time to find its legs.

Fox News' O'Reilly Factor attracted 3.1 million viewers last night while MSNBC's Countdown with Keith Olbermann pulled in 1.1 million.