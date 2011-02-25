Parker Leaving 'Parker/Spitzer'

Kathleen Parker is leaving her spot as co-host of Parker/Spitzer, CNN EVP Ken Jautz announced Friday.



Parker/Spitzer will be re-formatted to an ensemble format with several guests and contributors, including E.D. Hill and Will Cain, joining remaining host Eliot Spitzer each night. The new 8 p.m. show will be re-named In the Arena beginning Monday.

Jautz said in a statement that Parker "decided to leave the program to focus on her writing," but the move was not unexpected, as reports had swirled about a possible shake-up as many critics believed Parker was a weak link on the show. Parker/Spitzer had closed the gap between its 8 p.m. MSNBC competition after the departure of Keith Olbermann (the margin was 53% in the adults 25-54 demo during the fourth quarter vs. Countdown compared to 17% vs. Lawrence O'Donnell currently) but it was not enough to save the program in its present format.

"[T]he new program will look beyond the headlines to analyze and discuss the most important stories of the day," said Jautz in a memo to staff. "The program will provide context and analysis through balanced and thoughtful discussions and interviews with a wide range of guests and newsmakers who cumulatively represent various points of view."

Jautz said Parker would continue to appear on CNN occasionally.

