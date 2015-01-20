Paris Mayor on Fox News: 'We’ll Have to Sue'

Fox News has found itself in some hot water over its recent mis-charactization of Muslim “no-go zones” in Europe.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday that the city plans to sue Fox News Channel after she says Paris was “insulted” and “prejudiced” by the network.

“When we’re insulted, and when we’ve had an image, then I think we’ll have to sue, I think we’ll have to go to court, in order to have these words removed. The image of Paris has been prejudiced, and the honor of Paris has been prejudiced. And I think in the great discussion of truth everyone is to play its role. And we’re going to have to be realistic and put things as they are.”

When Amanpour asked Hidalgo to clarify which network she was talking about, the Paris mayor replied: “Fox News, that’s the one.”

Fox News’ executive VP of news Michael Clemente, responded: “We empathize with the citizens of France as they go through a healing process and return to everyday life. However, we find the Mayor’s comments regarding a lawsuit misplaced.”

Last week, Fox News had so-called “terrorism expert” Steve Emerson on its program Justice With Judge Jeanine, where Emerson erroneously described certain parts of England, France, Sweden and Germany as “no-go-zones” where non-Muslims are not allowed.

Over the weekend, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas issued an apology on Fox Report.

“To be clear, there was no formal designation of these zones in either country and no credible information to support the assertion that are specific areas in those countries that exclude individuals based solely on their religion,” said Banderas. “We deeply regret these errors and apologize to any and all who may have taken offense including the people of France and England.”

Judge Jeanine Piro also issued an apology on her show.