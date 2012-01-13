Paredes To Head Golf Sales at NBC Sports

Tom Paredes has been named VP for NBC Sports Group's Golf Vertical, overseeing ad sales for Golf Channel and Golf Channel on NBC programming.

Paredes, a 13 year veteran of NBC Sports sales, replaces Ron Furman, who has left the company. Furman had been overseeing sports sales for Comcast Networks, which became part of NBCU last year, and had been hired by Dave Cassaro, who oversaw cable ad sales at NBCU until he left the company in October.

Paredes was most recently VP, sales for NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network. He continues to report to Seth Winter, senior VP, sales & marketing for NBC Sports Group.

"There is nobody in whom I have greater confidence in leading this business than Tom. He brings to our Golf Vertical a legacy of strong leadership, a keen sense of strategic development and profound internal and external relationships," Winter said in a statement.

Paredes will also work with Nick Johnson, senior VP, NBC Sports Group Digital Sales, in selling integrated packages across multiple platforms.