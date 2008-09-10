Paramount TV Vet Harris Dies

Paramount Domestic TV veteran Mel Harris died Sept. 6 at the age of 65.

Harris spent 25 years with Paramount Pictures starting in 1977, overseeing TV hits including Happy Days, Family Ties, Cheers, The Arsenio Hall Show, MacGyver, The Nanny, Married with Children, Webster, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Entertainment Tonight, Designing Women, Days of Our Lives, Wheel of Fortune, Mad About You, Jeopardy!, Ricky Lake, Party of Five, The Guardian and The Shield.

Prior to Paramount, Harris ran Kaiser Broadcasting stations in Cleveland and Philadelphia and spent two years with Metromedia in New York.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; brother, Max; son, Chad; and two grandchildren, Raleigh and Clementine.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.