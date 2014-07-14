Paramount TV Inks Robert Zemeckis to First-Look Deal

Paramount is expanding its relationship with Robert Zemeckis to the small screen, signing the prolific filmmaker to a two-year first-look production deal.

The multiyear pact will have Zemeckis and his Compari Entertainment partner Jack Rapke to develop TV projects for the growing studio.

The first project under the deal will be a drama series adapted from the best-selling novel The Fermata, which is being written by David Hollander.

“Bob is a masterful storyteller, and we’re thrilled to be developing character-driven, visually creative programming in the television space that reflects his beloved cinematic approach,” said Amy Powell, president, Paramount Television.

Zemeckis and Paramount are best-known for partnering on the 1994 Academy Award winner Forrest Gump; other credits include the 2012 film Flight, which starred Denzel Washington.