Paramount Teams With DiCaprio on Charles Lindbergh Miniseries

Paramount is getting into the miniseries business.

The studio said Thursday it would adapt A. Scott Berg’s Pulitzer-winning biography on Charles Lindbergh into a limited series, with actor Leonardo DiCaprio on board as an executive producer. Dustin Lance Black, who won an Oscar for writing the 2008 film Milk, is penning the script.

Along with DiCaprio, Berg, Jennifer Killoran and Kevin McCormick will serve as executive producers.

Lindbergh will chronicle Charles Lindbergh’s life, from his rise and struggles with modern celebrity.

“Lance is as talented and prolific as anyone working in television and film today, and we take enormous pride in working with him to adapt Scott’s brilliant portrait of one of the nation’s most fascinating cultural figures,” said Paramount TV president Amy Powell. “It’s also incredibly gratifying to partner with Scott, Leo, Jen and Kevin on making Lindbergh an extraordinary television event that captures the scope and significance of this Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece.”