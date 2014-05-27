Paramount Signs Anonymous Content to First-Look Deal

Paramount Television has signed Anonymous Content, the production company behind HBO’s True Detective, to a three-year first-look deal, the companies announced Tuesday.

The deal is the first of its kind for Paramount Television, and will cover all scripted TV projects from Anonymous Content. The first project developed under the agreement will be a drama series based on the novel The Alienist.

“I’ve known [Anonymous Content Founder and CEO Steve Golin] both professionally and personally for many years, and I have enormous respect for the sophisticated and entertaining movies and television Anonymous Content creates,” said Brad Grey (pictured), chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “As we build our television business, we are proud to welcome the Anonymous team into the Paramount family.”

Paramount launched its new TV division last year. In April, it announced its first project, a live version of the musical Grease, to be broadcast in 2015 on Fox.