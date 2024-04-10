Paramount Plus’s ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Lands Top Spot in TVision Power Score
Apple TV Plus’s ‘Palm Royale’ dips to No. 2
Going boldly where few shows has gone before, Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Discovery beamed down into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings or the top shows streaming on connected TV for the weeks of April 1.
Star Trek: Discovery started its fifth and final voyage (season) on April 4.
Apple TV Plus’s Palm Royale, which had been the top-ranked show for two weeks, fell to second place.
Rounding out the Top 5 were: Apple TV Plus’s Sugar, Disney Plus’s X-Men ‘97 and Netflix’s 3 Body Problem.
For the week, a total of nine streaming services had shows in the Top 20. No individual service had more than four shows on the list.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season and the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of a platform’s scale or a program’s release schedule.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.