Paramount Plus’s ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Lands Top Spot in TVision Power Score

Going boldly where few shows has gone before, Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Discovery beamed down into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings or the top shows streaming on connected TV for the weeks of April 1.

Star Trek: Discovery started its fifth and final voyage (season) on April 4.

Apple TV Plus’s Palm Royale, which had been the top-ranked show for two weeks , fell to second place.

Rounding out the Top 5 were: Apple TV Plus’s Sugar, Disney Plus’s X-Men ‘97 and Netflix’s 3 Body Problem.

For the week, a total of nine streaming services had shows in the Top 20. No individual service had more than four shows on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season and the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of a platform’s scale or a program’s release schedule.

