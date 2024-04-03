Apple TV Plus’ ‘Palm Royale’ Repeats On Top Of TVision's Power Score Rankings

Apple TV Plus’ Palm Royale was the top connected TVshow in TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of March 25, repeating its performance from the previous week.

Palm Royale was one of four shows Apple placed in the Top 20 for the week.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, Peacock’s Apple Never Fall; Hulu’s We Were The Lucky Ones and Disney Plus’s X-Men ‘97.

(Image credit: TVision)

TVision said the top movie on connected TV in March was Wonka, which streamed on Max.

Hulu’s Poor Things was the No. 2 movie.

The rest of the Top 5 moves were Damsel on Netflix, Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Part 1) on Disney Plus, and Irish Wish on Netflix. Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Part 2) on Disney Plus was No. 6

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.