Apple TV’s ‘Palm Royale’ Tops TVision’s Power Score Rankings
Streaming service land five shows in Top 20
Apple TV Plus’ Palm Royale took the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of March 18.
The series was one of five Apple TV Plus series that made the Top 20, including Masters of the Air, Manhunt, The New Look and Constellation.
Following Palm Royale in the Top 5 were Disney Plus’ X-Men ‘97, Peacock’s Apple Never Fall (the previous week’s No. 1 show), and two Netflix series, 3 Body Problem and The Gentlemen.
Girls5Eva, recently added by Netflix, placed all three seasons in the Top 20. The show continues to be available on Peacock.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.