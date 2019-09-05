Paramount Network Orders More ‘Wife Swap’

Paramount Network has ordered a fresh season of Wife Swap. A Banijay Group format, unscripted Wife Swap is produced by Banijay Studios North America. There will be 20 episodes.

“Wife Swap is an iconic international hit that we knew would resonate with our Paramount Network audience,” says Keith Cox, president of development for Paramount Network and TV Land. “Season one told entertaining and compelling stories of great families that were dramatic and at times pleasantly comedic. We’ll explore even more diverse families and their fascinating stories for season two.”

The spouse-switching show ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010.

During each swap, the new spouses must at first adhere to the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced – including homes, child-rearing, chores, hobbies and careers, before introducing their own ideas and beliefs into their new households. At the end, both couples discuss what they learned from the swap and how their new experiences will shape their lives.

Executive producers include Banijay Studios North America’s David Goldberg and Ted Iredell, along with Perry Dance and John Platt.