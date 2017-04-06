Paramount Network, Jay Z Team on ‘Trayvon Martin Story’

Spike TV—soon to be renamed Paramount Network—has once again teamed with producer/entrepreneur Jay Z (Shawn Carter) to produce a limited series, this time on the life and tragic death of Trayvon Martin.

The six-part event series, Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, will follow the story of Martin, who in 2012 as an unarmed 17-year-old was shot and killed by neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in Florida. Zimmerman's acquittal on a second-degree murder charge sparked protests and outrage worldwide.

Carter, Weinstein and Spike TV recently collaborated on the limited series TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, the finale of which ended April 5.



