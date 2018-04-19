Paramount Network Greenlights ‘First Wives Club’ to Series

Paramount Network has commissioned to series a new comedy series, First Wives Club, the network announced Thursday.

The series, based on the 1996 Paramount Pictures film starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, will follow a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart and who find strength in their sisterhood and a little revenge, said network officials.

Girls Trip producer Tracy Oliver will write and executive produce the series, which will debut on Paramount Network in 2019.

“Tracy Oliver is a brilliant writer and the perfect visionary to bring this unforgettable story from the big screen to the small screen in a fresh and contemporary way,” said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT in a statement.