Paramount Network Delays ‘Heathers’ Premiere Due to Florida School Shooting

Paramount Network has delayed the premiere of satirical comedy Heathers, which was pegged for a March 7 start.



“While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year," Paramount said.



Seventeen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14.

The series is inspired by the 1988 dark comedy starring Wynona Ryder and Christian Slater about deaths at a suburban high school.

In its statement, Paramount described Heathers as “a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects, ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence.”

Paramount Network launched Jan. 18, taking the place of Spike TV. Kevin Kay is president.

The network is part of Viacom.