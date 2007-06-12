Pappas Tries New Spanish Programming

Beginning July 1, Pappas Telecasting will try "a new brand of Spanish-language programming" on five of its stations that were formerly affiliated with Azteca America. The stations are KAZH Houston, KTNC San Francsisco/Oakland, KAZR Reno, KAZO Omaha and KAZJ Sioux City, Iowa.

"Our programming model follows that of other Hispanic independent stations which have demonstrated the ability to compete successfully for Hispanic audiences and ratings," said Fernando Acosta, Vice President of Pappas Telecasting’s Hispanic TV Stations Group. "In fact, such stations have regularly achieved higher ratings than the Azteca America Network and performed on par with TeleFutura and Telemundo."





Pappas and Azteca announced they were parting ways in April.. Pappas CEO Harry Pappas claimed to be disappointed with the ratings for Azteca's programming.