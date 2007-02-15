Pappas Names Yeager CFO

Pappas Telecasting , the privately-held owner of 27 television stations, named Bruce M. Yeager its Executive Vice President-Chief Financial Officer today. He’ll report to CEO Harry J. Pappas and President Dennis J. Davis.

Yeager previously ran B. Yeager & Associates, which offers financial and strategic advice. Prior to that, he was Co-Head of the Global Media and Communication Group at Credit Lyonnais Americas.

“His background is exactly the kind needed for the next levels of activity and strategic objectives that Pappas Telecasting’s board of directors has laid out for the future,” stated Harry Pappas.

Pappas owns Fox, The CW, ABC, CBS, Azteca America and MyNetworkTV affiliates, mostly in the western and southern U.S.