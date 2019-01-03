Pamela Adlon to Direct All Episodes of ‘Better Things’ Season Three

Season three of FX comedy Better Things premieres Feb. 28, and star Pamela Adlon will direct all 12 episodes. Adlon is writer, executive producer and showrunner.

Better Things is produced by FX Productions. It is the the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with “questionable faculties,” said FX, who lives across the street. Whether she’s struggling to keep her daughters close or trying to push one of them out of the nest, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.

She’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ changing lives, survive her family, and maybe squeeze in a little private time.

New faces in season three include Sharon Stone, Matthew Broderick, Doug Jones and Glynn Turman.