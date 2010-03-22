Pam Slaton, Cristina Ferrare Headline OWN Shows In Development

Casting calls on the OWN web site offer clues about possible upcoming programming on the Oprah Winfrey cable network, the joint venture between Winfrey and Discovery Networks set to launch in January 2011.

OWN is looking for people who are looking for someone else for a program with professional locator Pam Slaton, who in 2006 helped Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels find his birth mother.

"Have you ever wondered what would happen if you finally found the person you've been searching for," asks the casting call post. "Are you ready to see your first love, lost twin, or the mentor who turned your life around? What if you could reconnect with the 911 Operator who helped deliver your baby or a fellow Katrina Survivor?"

The Slaton project joins multiple "long lost" skeins already on cable including TV Land Prime's First Love Second Chances and WE TV's The Locator with Troy Dunn.

OWN is also looking for internet-savvy users to interface with chef Cristina Ferrare. The casting call offers viewers "great cooking tips firsthand from Cristina."

"If you're internet savvy, you could have a live video chat with Cristina and may be seen on her new cooking show on OWN!"

Slaton and Ferrare have both appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Ferrare has fronted multiple syndicated programs including Universal Studios' Home and Family.

In keeping with Winfrey's "live your best life" ethos, the network is also looking for people who "want to pursue a life-long goal."

The posting seeks "parents and professionals who have a goal they've always wanted to accomplish but never achieved."

"Women and men who appear to be in their late 20s or older are encouraged to respond," says the post.

OWN executives are expected to announce their programming line-up April 8 at the Discovery Networks upfront presentation in New York.

OWN will take over Discovery Health's 80 million subscribers in January; multiple DH programs are expected to join the OWN lineup including Deliver Me, Mystery Diagnosis and Dr. G with medical examiner Jan Garavaglia. OWN will have access to 25 years of the Oprah library and also will produce a behind-the-scenes program about the show's 25th season.

Previously announced programs include projects with Winfrey stalwarts Peter Walsh, Dr. Laura Berman, Lisa Ling and Gayle King.