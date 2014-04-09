Palladia Orders More ‘Live From Daryl’s House’

Daryl Hall’s Live From Daryl’s House will produce more episodes for the Viacom-owned Palladia high-definition music channel under a renewal announced April 9.

Production will begin this fall on the Hall-hosted performance series, which tapes without an audience at a new club called “Daryl’s House” in Pawling, N.Y., with the new shows premiering in early 2015 on Palladia, in the VH1 app and www.lfdh.com, where previous installments are archived.

This past season, Hall collaborated with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Amos Lee, Gavin Degraw, Johnnyswim and Brett Dennen, with a sixth as-yet-unannounced episode also coming. The new order is for another six episodes of the show, which airs Thursday nights on Palladia.

