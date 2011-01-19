PaleyFest2011 ScheduleAnnounced
The 28th annual
PaleyFest: William S. Paley Television festival, presented by The Paley Center
for Media Mar. 4-17, will honor the casts and creators of nine current series
at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hilss, Calif.
Each PaleyFest evening
features episode screenings or highlights followed by a panel discussion and
Q&A with the cast and creative team behind the series, which this year are
Community, Eastbound & Down, Hot in Cleveland, Parks & Recreation,
Supernatural, Raising Hope, True Blood, The Walking Dead and White Collar.
Also on the PaleyFest2011
lineup is evening celebrations with Jimmy Fallon and American Idol: Ten
Seasons, plus a reunion event for Freaks & Geeks and Undeclared.
Full festival schedule
below:
Friday, Mar. 4 at 7
p.m.
The Walking Dead
Saturday, Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.
True Blood
Monday, Mar. 7 at 7
p.m.
White Collar
Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7
p.m.
Hot in Cleveland
Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 7
p.m.
Parks and Recreation
Thursday, Mar. 10 at 7
p.m.
Eastbound & Down
Friday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.
An Evening with Jimmy Fallon
Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. PaleyFest
Reunion: Freaks & Geeks and
Undeclared
Sunday, Mar. 13 at 3 p.m.
Supernatural
Monday, Mar. 14 at 7
p.m.
American Idol: Celebrating Ten Seasons
Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 7
p.m. Community
Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 7
p.m. DARK
Thursday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m.
Raising Hope
