PaleyFest2011 ScheduleAnnounced

The 28th annual

PaleyFest: William S. Paley Television festival, presented by The Paley Center

for Media Mar. 4-17, will honor the casts and creators of nine current series

at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hilss, Calif.

Each PaleyFest evening

features episode screenings or highlights followed by a panel discussion and

Q&A with the cast and creative team behind the series, which this year are

Community, Eastbound & Down, Hot in Cleveland, Parks & Recreation,

Supernatural, Raising Hope, True Blood, The Walking Dead and White Collar.

Also on the PaleyFest2011

lineup is evening celebrations with Jimmy Fallon and American Idol: Ten

Seasons, plus a reunion event for Freaks & Geeks and Undeclared.

Full festival schedule

below:

Friday, Mar. 4 at 7

p.m.

The Walking Dead

Saturday, Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

True Blood

Monday, Mar. 7 at 7

p.m.

White Collar

Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7

p.m.

Hot in Cleveland

Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 7

p.m.

Parks and Recreation

Thursday, Mar. 10 at 7

p.m.

Eastbound & Down

Friday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.



An Evening with Jimmy Fallon

Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. PaleyFest

Reunion: Freaks & Geeks and

Undeclared

Sunday, Mar. 13 at 3 p.m.

Supernatural

Monday, Mar. 14 at 7

p.m.

American Idol: Celebrating Ten Seasons

Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 7

p.m. Community

Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 7

p.m. DARK

Thursday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m.



Raising Hope