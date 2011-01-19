Trending

PaleyFest2011 ScheduleAnnounced

By

The 28th annual
PaleyFest: William S. Paley Television festival, presented by The Paley Center
for Media Mar. 4-17, will honor the casts and creators of nine current series
at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hilss, Calif.

Each PaleyFest evening
features episode screenings or highlights followed by a panel discussion and
Q&A with the cast and creative team behind the series, which this year are
Community, Eastbound & Down, Hot in Cleveland, Parks & Recreation,
Supernatural, Raising Hope, True Blood, The Walking Dead and White Collar.

Also on the PaleyFest2011
lineup is evening celebrations with Jimmy Fallon and American Idol: Ten
Seasons, plus a reunion event for Freaks & Geeks and Undeclared.

Full festival schedule
below:

Friday, Mar. 4 at 7
p.m.                      
The Walking Dead

Saturday, Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.
True Blood

Monday, Mar. 7 at 7
p.m.                   
White Collar

Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7
p.m.                   
Hot in Cleveland

Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 7
p.m.              
Parks and Recreation

Thursday, Mar. 10 at 7
p.m.                
Eastbound & Down

Friday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.

An Evening with Jimmy Fallon

Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.                 PaleyFest
Reunion: Freaks & Geeks and
Undeclared

Sunday, Mar. 13 at 3 p.m.     
Supernatural

Monday, Mar. 14 at 7
p.m.                 
American Idol: Celebrating Ten Seasons

Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 7
p.m.                 Community

Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 7
p.m.            DARK

Thursday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m.

Raising Hope