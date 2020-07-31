Paley Center to Premiere 'BET Uniting Brands and Networks for Change' on Facebook

The Paley Center recently announced the next panel for its PaleyImpact program. Titled BET: Uniting Brands and Networks for Change, the panel will premiere live on Facebook Friday, July 31 at noon ET.

The program will include talks with executives within the media and entertainment industry to discuss the racial inequality following George Floyd's death and how all brands and content providers can inspire, educate and inform to eliminate these issues.

Participants include Scott Mills, president, BET; Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP; Kim Godwin, executive VP, CBS News; Dennis Williams, senior VP, corporate affairs and social responsibility at WarnerMedia; Damon Jones, chief communications officer, Procter & Gamble; and moderator Danielle Belton, editor-in-chief, The Root.

“With the nation still grappling with the events of 2020 including the COVID-19 crisis and the murder of George Floyd, this timely and informative discussion with some of the most important names in media could not have come at a more crucial time,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “We’re so proud to partner with BET to present this latest discussion in our PaleyImpact series.”