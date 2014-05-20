Paley Center Names Maureen Reidy President, CEO

The Paley Center for Media board of trustees Tuesday appointed Maureen Reidy as president and CEO effective immediately. Reidy was chief marketing officer and acting chief operating officer previously.

Pat Mitchell, who served as president and CEO of the Paley Center since 2006, has been named executive vice chairman.

“Having worked with Maureen for the past year, I know that she is absolutely the right leader at the right time for the Paley Center,” said Mitchell. “For the past eight years I’ve worked with a truly remarkable team and been honored to steer the Paley Center through a game-changing rebranding campaign and introduce innovative programming, attracting high profile leaders in entertainment, technology, business, politics, and policy. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with them in my new role as executive vice chairman.”

Reidy joined the Paley Center in 2013 and previously served as CEO of marketing agency the Argus Group and chief operating officer of IMG Fashion.