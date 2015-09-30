Paley Center for Media to Present ‘Hollywood Tribute to African-American Achievements in Television’

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday it will honor notable contributions made by African-Americans in TV with the “Hollywood Tribute to African-American Achievements in Television” on Oct. 26.

The tribute will present critically acclaimed programs and pay homage to iconic producers, writers, directors and talent.

The event, presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co., will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Among those attending are Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Ava DuVernay, Terrence Howard, Tyler Perry, Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key.

“The Paley Center for Media’s Hollywood Tribute to African-American Achievements in Television reflects Paley’s overall mission to shine a light on the pivotal role media plays in shaping our society and culture,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We’re so thrilled to have tremendous support from Paley’s Tribute Committee, Presenting Sponsor JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the contributors and talent that are helping us lead the conversation about the significant achievements made by African-Americans in television over the last seventy years.”

There will be a salute to BET’s 35th anniversary as well.