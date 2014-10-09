Paley Center for Media Names 10 New Members to Board of Trustees

The Paley Center for Media announced Thursday it has added 10 members to its Board of Trustees, including TV veterans Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, ION Media Networks; Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO, A+E Networks; Randy Falco, president and CEO, Univision; Peter Liguori, president and CEO, Tribune Media Company; and Gracia C. Martore, president and CEO, Gannett.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the remarkable talents who will be joining the Paley Center board and lending their unprecedented skills, which span the full spectrum of the media industry including: television, technology, advertising, and sports,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “With such creative and innovative minds leading the way, we are most certain that the Paley Center will continue to tap into unique pockets of the media industry while pioneering the way for undiscovered platforms.”

Other additions to the Board of Trustees include David Eun, executive VP, Open Innovation Center, Samsung Electronics; MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred; Yusuf Mehdi, corporate VP, Microsoft Devices and Studios; Michael I. Roth, chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group; and Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros.