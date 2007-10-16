Paley Center to Honor NBCU's Zucker, Ebersol

NBC Universal president and CEO Jeff Zucker will be honored next month by the Paley Center for Media for his “outstanding contributions to the television industry.” Formerly the Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center is also toasting NBC Universal Sports & Olympics chairman Dick Ebersol for his “prolific achievements in news, entertainment and sports programming.”

Paley Center president and CEO Pat Mitchell called Zucker “one of the most respected executives in the entertainment business” and Ebersol “one of today’s most influential leaders in sports programming.”

The event goes down Nov. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. Al Michaels will host and John Mayer will perform.