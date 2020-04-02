Paley Center Announces New Members to Board of Trustees

The Paley Center for Media said they announced the newest members of its board of trustees and its board of governors.

Three members have been added to the board of trustees including Eddy Cue, senior VP, software and internet services at Apple; Alex Rodriguez, founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp. and Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

The board of trustees is chaired by Frank Bennack Jr. The board advises on the organization's mission and to lead, guide and support in today's evolving media.

Joining the Los Angeles board of governors will be Charles D. King, founder and CEO, MACRO; Keith Le Goy, president, worldwide networks distribution, Sony Pictures Television and Michelle Sneed, president, production and development, Tyler Perry Studios.

The role of the board of governors is to strategize for the programming calendar and forge new partnerships.

In addition, Shari Redstone will be joining the board of trustees executive committee. Redstone is the chair of ViacomCBS.