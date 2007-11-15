Paige Davis Returning to TLC’s Trading Spaces

Paige Davis is returning to TLC’s Trading Spaces.

Davis exited in 2005 after the show went to a host-less format, then she was in an exclusive development deal with King World/CBS, although nothing ultimately developed.

Davis is aboard to host the show for its 2008 run.

“Paige is the heart of this series," TLC president and GM Angela Shapiro-Mathes said. "With her return we’ll reinvigorate and re-energize the original format, adding an emotional hook to every episode."

Trading Spaces, with Davis and now Extreme Makeover star Ty Pennington, was the top Saturday-night show in its heyday, but it suffered a ratings hit in 2004.