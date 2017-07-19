Paige Davis to Return as Host of ‘Trading Spaces’

TLC will bring Paige Davis back as host for its revival of home improvement seriesTrading Spaces.

Davis, who hosted the home design series from 2000-2011, will return to her role when the show returns to the network in 2018, said network officials. Additionally, casting of homeowners has begun in the first three cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore.

TLC president and general manager Nancy Daniels said this past Marchthat the network was “open” to having former stars returnto the reboot ofTrading Spaces, which helped usher in the popular home improvement genre on cable.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.