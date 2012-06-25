Paige Davis to Co-Host Hallmark's 'Home & Family'

Paige Davis, former host of TLC's Trading Spaces, has been named co-host of new Hallmark Channel lifestyle series, Home & Family. Her co-host is journalist Mark Steines.

The series, which premieres Oct. 1, is a two-hour daytime offering from Woody Fraser Productions that will feature home improvements, crafts, health and fitness programming, and product trends.

Most recently, Davis was featured on Broadway in the revival of Boeing, Boeing, and before that was in a road production of Sweet Charity.