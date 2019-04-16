‘Paid Off with Michael Torpey’ Returns to TruTV May 13

Paid Off with Michael Torpey, the comedic game show that sees contestants compete for money to pay off their student debt, returns to truTV with 16 episodes Monday, May 13. The second season offers larger prizes and a new live call-in game for viewers at home. The Live Lightning Round sees viewers call in for a chance to win up to $3,000 in cash to put towards their student debt by answering three trivia questions from Torpey, broadcasting in New York City.

Four new episodes air that first week, at 10 p.m., before the series shifts to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. May 21.

The show sees three college grads who are saddled with student debt compete in a trivia contest. One winner gets the chance to have their student debt paid off. Comedian Torpey hosts.

More than $1 million in prize money is awarded this season.

Paid Off with Michael Torpey is co-created by Torpey and Cowboy Bear Ninja. Michael Melamedoff and Adrian Selkowitz are executive producers for Cowboy Bear Ninja alongside executive producers Torpey, Ethan Berlin and Leigh Hampton.

Season one began July 10. Torpey told B&C at the time, “The big, big goal is to help model empathy in our country right now. It’s good practice for us, as a country—when we see someone saying, I’m having a tough time, we say, what can we do about it?”