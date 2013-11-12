Pai Marks Passing of Fellow Kansan and FCC Commissioner, Bob Wells

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai Tuesday saluted former FCC Commissioner Robert Wells, who died last week at the age of 94.

Wells, like Pai, was from Kansas, and was the first broadcaster to serve on the commission when he was appointed by President Richard Nixon.

"Commissioner Wells' career should serve as an inspiration to all Kansans, and indeed, all Americans. Rising from a small town in the Great Plains, he went on to make an impact on the national stage."

Wells began his broadcasting career in 1948 at KIUL Garden City, Kan., and eventually served as the GM of Harris Radio Group, overseeing nine radio stations.

Wells was also past chairman of BMI and president of the Associated Press Broadcasters.