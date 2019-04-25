PadSquad Offers Guarantee Campaigns Will Work Quickly

PadSquad, which helps TV networks and brands create digital promotion content, is guaranteeing it can meet campaign goals within 45 days.

PadSquad enables marketers to take more of their promotion activity in-house. Its software produces digital promotional content and can handle campaign trafficking and ad serving.

To meet its speedy goal, PadSquad is pumping up its Simpli creative engine, turning around ads in less than 24 hours and completing revisions in no more than two hours. PadSquad also has creative talent available if clients need outside help.

If a PadSquad campaign fails to meet its goals, PadSquad will buy additional promotion until the goals are achieved.

PadSquad managed to hit the bullseye for BBC America’s TV show Thursday Night Darts. The campaign, using PadSquad’s Mosaic rich media unit, generated online buzz for the show and its engagement rate was 1,650 greater than industry benchmarks, the company said.

“Great digital creative moves the needle on performance results for marketers. It’s been proven for our clients and proven across major industry research,” said Daniel Meehan, CEO and founder at PadSquad. “When you can combine amazing creative, lightning-fast production of creative assets, and media execution at scale, that becomes a differentiation for brands. This is what we do and now we are guaranteeing it to remove client risk.”

New York-based PadSquad was founded in 2012 and works with brands including Intel, Home Depot, L’Oreal, Cover Girl, PepsiCo., Best Buy and Timberland.

“When you work with PadSquad, we’re partners in engineering amazing creative experiences consumers love and actively want to interact with,” said Meehan. “Our guarantees are transparent and based on client needs to drive results that matter to them individually. The performance needs for today’s marketers vary from campaign to campaign, but virtually every marketer goal can be enhanced with better, quicker creative development and execution in media.”