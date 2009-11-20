Pacquiao/Cotto Fight Brings In $70 Million
Last Saturday's welterweight title fight between Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto garnered 1.25 million pay-per-view buys for HBO, making it the highest performing boxing pay-per-view event of the year and pulling in $70 million in revenue. Out of the 1.25 million buys, 650,000 came from cable homes while 600,000 came from satellite and telco homes, according to HBO.
A record 110,000 buys came from Puerto Rico, where Cotto is from. But the real draw was Pacquiao, who won with a 12th round TKO, marking his seventh world title in seven different weight classes. HBO is re-airing the fight Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. EST.
