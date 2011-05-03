Pacquiao-Mosley PPV Fight Available Online

Boxing fans will be able to order Saturday's Manny Pacquiao-Shane Mosley pay-per-view boxing fight online through several sites, according to fight promotion company Top Rank.

The PPV boxing event will be streamed via the Top Rank, Showtime and Yahoo Sports websites for $54.95 - the same suggested retail rate cable and satellite distributors are charging for linear TV carriage of the event.

The deal marks the first time a major PPV boxing event has been streamed live over the Web. Showtime and Top Rank are aggressively promoting the fight on the Web as part of their overall promotion strategy.

The May 7 Pacquiao-Mosley online offering will provide a four-shot, multi-angle dynamic player that will allow viewers "to interact and feel an enriched experience," officials at Top Rank said.

"This pay-per-view offering will complement our current distribution, which appeals to sports fans who are engaged in digital platforms on a daily basis," said Todd duBoef, president of Top Rank, in a statement. "Sports viewing has entered a new frontier, and Pacquiao vs. Mosley will be the pioneer for the boxing world."