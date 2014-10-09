Packer, Schwartz to Head Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Lionsgate has promoted Jim Packer and Ron Schwartz to lead its worldwide home-entertainment business, the company announced Thursday.

Packer will retain his current title, president of worldwide television and digital distribution, as well as his current responsibilities. Schwartz, previously president and general manager of Lionsgate home entertainment sales and distribution has been named president of Lionsgate home entertainment.

In their new roles, Packer and Schwartz will serve as coheads of home entertainment for Lionsgate, developing marketing strategies, focusing on digital and physical media, and working to develop strategic initiatives in the global marketplace. They will continue to report to Lionsgate cochief operating officer and motion picture group president Steve Beeks.

“Ron and Jim have complementary skills and experience, and they bring strategic vision, marketing acumen and operational expertise to the opportunities created by fast-changing home entertainment consumption patterns,” Beeks said. “Under this new alignment, they will continue to lead a team of innovative and experienced executives in designing win/win scenarios for our digital and traditional partnerships alike as we expand the choices and enrich the quality and excitement of the home entertainment experience for our consumers.”

Packer recently signed a new long-term agreement to remain with Lionsgate. Schwartz re-upped with the company last year.