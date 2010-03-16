‘Pacific' Draws Healthy Viewership For Opener
The
Pacific, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's latest World War II miniseries
for HBO, opened with healthy viewership for the premium network.
The
first hour of the 10-part series attracted 3.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. March
14. That marks a 22% uptick over the
premiere of HBO's most recent miniseries, John Adams (2.5 million
viewers in March 2008).
Combined
with the 11 p.m. rerun, the opening episode of The Pacific attracted 4
million viewers and outperformed the 9 p.m. time period by 69%.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.