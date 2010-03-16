‘Pacific' Draws Healthy Viewership For Opener

The

Pacific, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's latest World War II miniseries

for HBO, opened with healthy viewership for the premium network.

The

first hour of the 10-part series attracted 3.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. March

14. That marks a 22% uptick over the

premiere of HBO's most recent miniseries, John Adams (2.5 million

viewers in March 2008).

Combined

with the 11 p.m. rerun, the opening episode of The Pacific attracted 4

million viewers and outperformed the 9 p.m. time period by 69%.