Pace Names Chief Strategy Officer

Pace, the U.K.-based maker of set-tops and broadband access gear, has appointed Bruce Gureck to chief strategy officer, where he will focus on R&D and M&A activity, keep pace with general market trends, and seek out opportunities to diversify the company’s businesses.

Gureck most recently served as senior VP of engineering, Americas. Pace said Gureck helped to manage the company's entry into the U.S. cable market, acquisitions such as 2Wire, which got Pace into the IPTV and DSL gateway arena, and Pace’s development of RDK-based boxes that run on Comcast’s IP-capable X1 platform.

“Bruce is an industry and Pace veteran with a wealth of experience in cable, telco, and satellite engineering, not to mention his vast knowledge across all other areas of the business,” Mike Pulli, Pace CEO, said in a statement. “His technical expertise, innovative vision and industry experience make him the ideal person to fulfill the role of CSO, and he will play a key role in the successful expansion and profitability of Pace as a whole.”

