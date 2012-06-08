Pac-12 Enterprises Enlists Ooyala to Create Digital Network
Pac-12
Enterprises, the content and multiplatform media company of the NCAA's
Pac-12 conference, has partnered with Ooyala to create the Pac-12
Digital Network.
The
24/7 online network will ensure customers of Pac-12 Network's
distribution partners can watch live content on connected devices, with
TV-Everywhere authentication. The launch of the digital network will
coincide with the launch of the Pac-12 Network on August 15. This marks
the first time a TV Everywhere platform will be designed to launch
alongside its television network.
"Pac-12
Enterprises is committed to raising the bar of the traditional sports
viewing experience with cuttingedge technology that seamlessly combines
broadcast and internet-delivered content for the most immersive and
engaging fan experience ever," said Gary Stevenson, president of Pac-12
Enterprises.
"It's
a privilege to work with the Pac-12 team which shares our commitment to
innovation, and to be part of its digital TV deployment from the ground
up," said Jay Fulcher, CEO of Ooyala.
