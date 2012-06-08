Pac-12 Enterprises Enlists Ooyala to Create Digital Network

Pac-12

Enterprises, the content and multiplatform media company of the NCAA's

Pac-12 conference, has partnered with Ooyala to create the Pac-12

Digital Network.

The

24/7 online network will ensure customers of Pac-12 Network's

distribution partners can watch live content on connected devices, with

TV-Everywhere authentication. The launch of the digital network will

coincide with the launch of the Pac-12 Network on August 15. This marks

the first time a TV Everywhere platform will be designed to launch

alongside its television network.

"Pac-12

Enterprises is committed to raising the bar of the traditional sports

viewing experience with cuttingedge technology that seamlessly combines

broadcast and internet-delivered content for the most immersive and

engaging fan experience ever," said Gary Stevenson, president of Pac-12

Enterprises.

"It's

a privilege to work with the Pac-12 team which shares our commitment to

innovation, and to be part of its digital TV deployment from the ground

up," said Jay Fulcher, CEO of Ooyala.