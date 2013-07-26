Pac-12 Commissioner: DirecTV Unlikely to Carry Pac-12 Network This Year

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said Friday it is unlikely

that DirecTV will carry the Pac-12 Network in time for the upcoming football

season.

"It's become clear that they don't intend to take the

network this year," said Scott during the conference's media day in Culver

City, Calif. "As recently as last week, our team discussed a deal with

DirecTV that's fundamentally the same as the 50-plus deals with other

distributors."

The key holdup in a potential deal is whether or not to put

the channel on a sports tier with similar nets. DirecTV is one of the largest

remaining holdouts to cut a distribution deal for the conference-owned network.

"Unfortunately we're still at an impasse with DirecTV [and] no

closer than we were last football season," continued Scott.

"The decision is entirely up to Pac-12. We would love to give the network to those customers who want it as there as a number of things Pac-12 can do to make it work," said a DirecTV spokeperson. "Either lower the price so that it's affordable to all of our customers or let us sell the network only to those who want to pay for it. There are many options to make it work, the ball is in their court."

During his remarks, Scott also said that Pac-12 Network will

add about 200 live events this school year, upping the total from 550 to 750.

"There are plans for significant increases in programming and

production."

