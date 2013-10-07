Pablo Gargiulo To Head Sales At Harris Broadcast

Harris Broadcast has named Pablo Gargiulo as president of global sales, where he will be responsible for leading a global sales organization that spans 140 countries and 3,000 customers.

Gargiulo will report directly to Charlie Vogt, CEO of Harris Broadcast.

He brings over 25 years of experience to the post and had most recently served as COO and executive VP of Xtera Communications, Inc., a global optical transport company.

As part of the announcement Harris Broadcast also said that it had set up a new sales organization with four regions — North America, Central/Latin America (CALA), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and South Asia/North Asia (Asia) — and named four executives to head up those regional sales efforts.

These are Chris Ziemer in North America; Nahuel Villegas for CALA; Mathias Eckert for EMEA and Joe Khodeir and JiShun Mei in Asia.

"Pablo is a tested and proven leader who has supported dynamic industry transformation in parallel industries and brings unique capabilities in empowering and integrating global sales forces acquired through multiple acquisitions," said Vogt in a statement. "With our customers facing major industry and technology transitions, Pablo will improve customer intimacy across our global regions and accelerate development of growth opportunities in each. He is singularly committed to fueling our customers' profitability while helping them navigate the disruptive opportunities and challenges associated with ongoing transformations, whether that be the impact of on-demand or thedigital transition to video and audio over IP."