Ozuna Named Schurz Digital VP

J.B. Ozuna, Schurz Communications director of sales and revenue development, has been named VP of digital media at the group. He moves up September 1 and reports to Kerry Oslund, senior VP of publishing and emerging media, as well as president/CEO Todd Schurz and senior VP Marci Burdick.

Prior to joining Schurz in 2007, Ozuna was digital sales manager at KMGH Denver.

"I am proud of what we have achieved on the digital revenue side these past few years and I am looking forward to expanding my role within this great company," he said. "We have a fantastic digital department and we will continue working hard each day to improve our content and advertising opportunities across our 100+ digital revenue channels."