Ozols Named Producer of Fallon's 'Tonight Show'
Amy Ozols will be a producer for The Tonight Show
beginning in February when Late Night host Jimmy Fallon takes over for
Jay Leno, the network announced Tuesday.
Ozols has been a writer for Late Night since Fallon
took over the franchise in 2009, and has produced some of his more popular bits
including Real HousewivesofLate Night and Game of
Desks. She also produced his 2010 Emmy opener.
"Amy Ozols has been with Jimmy since the very beginning
of Late Night. She is brilliant. I
think she is the right choice to lead The
Tonight Show into the future," said Lorne Michaels, who will serve as
executive producer.
Next February, NBC will hand over the reins to The
Tonight Show to Fallon, moving the franchise back to New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.