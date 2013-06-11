Ozols Named Producer of Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

Amy Ozols will be a producer for The Tonight Show

beginning in February when Late Night host Jimmy Fallon takes over for

Jay Leno, the network announced Tuesday.





Ozols has been a writer for Late Night since Fallon

took over the franchise in 2009, and has produced some of his more popular bits

including Real HousewivesofLate Night and Game of

Desks. She also produced his 2010 Emmy opener.





"Amy Ozols has been with Jimmy since the very beginning

of Late Night. She is brilliant. I

think she is the right choice to lead The

Tonight Show into the future," said Lorne Michaels, who will serve as

executive producer.





Next February, NBC will hand over the reins to The

Tonight Show to Fallon, moving the franchise back to New York.