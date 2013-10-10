Oxygen's 'Preachers of L.A.' Brings Network Strongest Wednesday Premiere

Oxygen Media's Preachers of L.A. debuted as the network's strongest Wednesday show premiere ever.

The unscripted series earned a 0.4 adults 18-49 rating and 1.1 million viewers, according to live + same day numbers.

Preachers of L.A., which follows six prominent Los Angeles pastors, also premiered as the network's second highest rated series among F25-54 with a 0.4 rating.

The show airs at 10 p.m. Wednesdays.