Oxygen's 'Preachers of L.A.' Brings Network Strongest Wednesday Premiere
By B&C Staff
Oxygen Media's Preachers of L.A. debuted as the network's strongest Wednesday show premiere ever.
The unscripted series earned a 0.4 adults 18-49 rating and 1.1 million viewers, according to live + same day numbers.
Preachers of L.A., which follows six prominent Los Angeles pastors, also premiered as the network's second highest rated series among F25-54 with a 0.4 rating.
The show airs at 10 p.m. Wednesdays.
