Oxygen's ‘Glee Project' To Anchor New Sunday Night

Oxygen will launch a new night of original programming on

Sundays anchored by The Glee Project

starting on June 12.

The new competition series is part of Oxygen's plans to

increase its original programming slate by 26% in 2011, which the network will

announce to ad buyers at its upfront presentation in New York Monday night.

"Originals have been the growth engine for our brand and

business," said Jason Klarman, president of Oxygen Media, in a statement.

"Bringing Glee and its unscripted

spin-off The Glee Project to the

network is the icing on the cake to an incredible 2011/2012 line up of shows."

Glee creator Ryan

Murphy will appear in each of The Glee

Project's 10 episodes and Glee star Darren Criss, who plays Blaine on the

show, will be a guest mentor in the premiere episode.

In The Glee Project,

contestants will compete for a seven-episode guest-starring role on Glee. Oxygen acquired the exclusive

cable syndication rights to the Fox series, which will air on the channel

starting in 2013.