Oxygen Tweeting Until ‘Tori & Dean' Debut

Oxygen is counting down to the season five premiere of Tori

& Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood with a weeklong countdown, highlighted by

a Twitter-enhanced marathon of past seasons.

March 29 the NBC Universal-owned cable network will present

an all-day marathon of the series, which it is calling "Home Tweet Hollywood."

The marathon will feature tweets about the episodes featured as on-air snipes.

Stars Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, as well as other cast members and fans

of the show will all be represented.

After the marathon, the countdown moves online, where new Tori

& Dean content will be featured at Oxygen.com each day up until the

launch. Interviews with the cast, exclusive photos, virtual gifts and more

curated tweets will be among the content.

Finally, on April 5, the network will repeat its all day

marathon, leading up to the program's fifth season premiere at 10 p.m.