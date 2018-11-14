Oxygen to Air ‘Dirty John’ Documentary in January

Oxygen Media premieres the documentary Dirty John, The Dirty Truth, about a confidence man and the woman he fell in with, in January. The documentary is a companion to the Bravo scripted series Dirty John. Both are based on the articles and podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, about con-man John Meehan and the trail of manipulation that involves his former paramour, Debra Newell.

“Through the eyes of the real people he deceived, the documentary takes a deep dive into his troubled past, his altercations with law enforcement, and features exclusive interviews with former girlfriends who speak out for the very first time,” said Bravo of the two-hour doc.

Oxygen and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Produced by Herzog & Company and Los Angeles Times Studios, Dirty John, The Dirty Truth is executive produced by Mark Herzog, Chris Argentieri and Christopher G. Cowen. Sara Mast is exec producer and showrunner.

The documentary hears from John’s first wife and her daughters, and detectives who aimed to get him behind bars.

Bravo’s Dirty John series, which stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana, premieres November 25. There are eight episodes.