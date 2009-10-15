Oxygen Still In Love With 'Tori & Dean'

Oxygen has given a fifth-season pickup to "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood."

Last season was the most watched of the series and the finale was the biggest telecast in cabler's history. New season will air in spring 2010.

Skein covers the exploits of Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and their two children.

Spelling and McDermott serve as exec producers with Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder Prods.

