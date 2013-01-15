Oxygen Scraps 'All My Babies' Mamas' Special

Oxygen is not moving forward with a planned one-hour special

titled All My Babies' Mamas about a man and the multiple women who are

mothers to his children.

"As part of our development process, we have reviewed

casting and decided not to move forward with the special," Oxygen said in a

statement Tuesday. "We will continue to develop compelling content that

resonates with our young female viewers and drives the cultural conversation."

Announcedin late December,All My Babies' Mamas was from executive producers

Liz Gately and Tony DiSanto and was to premiere in the spring. After a video used in the pitch for the special featuring rapper Shawty Lo leaked online, activists criticized it for reinforcing negative stereotypes of African Americans.

The civil rights group ColorofChange.org collected over

40,000 signatures demanding Oxygen cancel the show, while a petition on

Change.org drew 37,000 signatures.